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CHRISTIANS AND THE COMING CIVIL WAR
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29 views • August 31, 2018
It is high time for the saints to realize that all the suffering Christians have endured through the centuries was before any pre-tribulation rapture. The worst time is yet to come according to the words of our Lord. We are saved to suffer with Christ being faithful unto death. This has been " smoothed out " as if this generation HAS A 501C3 EXEMPTION FROM SUFFERING. The trials that are about to fall on the churches is not the wrath of God, but fiery trials. https://youtu.be/9SgakwldbxU
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