SCRIPT - Top 10 Staged Media Events!

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Fake News, Fake Reporters, Staged News, Blatant Omissions, Political Spins, War Propaganda and More!
10-0:53 -The Parking Lot Report
9-1:26 -The FEMA Script
8-2:19 -Gulf War Script Part 1 - Charles Jaco
7-5:06 -Gulf War Script Part 2 - Incubator Babies
6-7:34 -Iraq War Script Exposed
5-9:57 -Iraq Script Goes Global
4-11:15 -Ignore Ron Paul Script
3-16:06 -Building 7 Script
2-17:36 -The Bin Laden Script
1-23:25 -The Bahrain Script
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