HEELTURN: SINS OF OUR FATHERS with DR. DAVID DUKE and ERIC STRIKER

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Streamed live on Aug 29, 2018
9 CST - DR. DAVID DUKE JOINS US AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR, ERIC WILL JOIN US ON NAZBOL TIME SO 930-945 EST, FEEL FREE TO BET ON IT IN THE CHAT.
IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN COMING ON HIT UP JONESY @HEELTURNPROD ON TWITTER.