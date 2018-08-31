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FILM 27_Interactions & Ruminations With UFOs Over San Francisco
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10 views • August 31, 2018
August 2018
I’m a year and a half into this project now, and for me, it continues to be an ongoing exploration—interacting with the ships, orbs, and “light entities” that I film in my skies. I wanted to make a film of my interactions very early on—how I perceived that they were very generously helping me, and clearly visually responding to my questions, leading me further into connection with them. I see this as an homage—to them, and to the process that we created together, over time.
I’m a year and a half into this project now, and for me, it continues to be an ongoing exploration—interacting with the ships, orbs, and “light entities” that I film in my skies. I wanted to make a film of my interactions very early on—how I perceived that they were very generously helping me, and clearly visually responding to my questions, leading me further into connection with them. I see this as an homage—to them, and to the process that we created together, over time.
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