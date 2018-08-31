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Pass the Salt Live - Who has bewitched you? 8-31-2018
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7 views • August 31, 2018
How come so few people have been called to fight for righteousness, and so many are called to be ushers and parking lot attendants at church? What’s the response of the CHURCH to Islam? Abortion? The Natural Family? LGBT? We’re being assaulted. The answer is the heart of men. Challenging men to be all they were meant to be.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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