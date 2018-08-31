© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Konferencja "SZCZEPIENIA XXI WIEKU”. Część 1 - Szczepienna bomba zegarowa.
Follow
3
Share
Report
603 views • August 31, 2018
Konferencja "Szczepienia XXI wieku" z udziałem najbardziej znaczących ludzi w Polsce, którzy zajmują się tym tematem została zorganizowana po wielu perturbacjach i sprzeciwie mediów głównego nurtu w sobotę 26 sierpnia w Warszawie. Zapalnikiem dla decyzji o zorganizowaniu tej konferencji była informacja, że jest pomysł, by odbierać rodzicom dzieci za brak szczepień.
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/toksyczne_szczepienia,p852895001
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/toksyczne_szczepienia,p852895001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.