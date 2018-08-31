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Budowa globalnych bloków i rozpad Unii Europejskiej. Wywiad z Danielem Estulinem.
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44 views • August 31, 2018
W niniejszym wywiadzie Dawid Knight rozmawia z Danielem Estulinem na temat świata po wyborze Trumpa, Brexicie i wyborze na prezydenta Francji Emanuela Macrona. Jak twierdzi Estulin, Macron reprezentuje Rothschildów czyli brytyjski system i będzie kluczowym elementem rozerwania Unii. Podobnie jak w XIX wieku Napoleon III reprezentował wpływy Brytyjskiego Imperium na kontynencie podobnie Macron ma obecnie odegrać podobną rolę, prowadząc do nieformalnej wojny pomiędzy Niemcami i Wielką Brytanią.
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