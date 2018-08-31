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BILL PASSED! Bibles To Be Outlawed In California!
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31 views • August 31, 2018
Last Evangelist filmmaker David Heavener interviews Gary Gileno who was arrested and prosecuted by the state of California for exercising his right of free speech. Gary Says bill AB-2943 will put many Christians behind bars and its now PASSED the ASSEMBLY!
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