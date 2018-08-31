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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Zmiany religijne.
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3511 views • August 31, 2018
W tej audycji omawiamy plany budowy globalnej religii na podstawie książek masonerii, teozofii i new age. Fundamentem religijnym budowy rządu światowego jest mit Atlantydy, którą od niepamiętnych czasów ruchy okultystyczne próbują odbudować by po raz kolejny stworzyć raj na ziemi...
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/armageddon_i_kolektywny,p1215157820
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/zmierzch_kosciola_1,p1044256576
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/armageddon_i_kolektywny,p1215157820
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/kultura/zmierzch_kosciola_1,p1044256576
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