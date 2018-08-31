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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Neokanibalizm.
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4105 views • August 31, 2018
W audycji omawiamy globalny trend zmieniania człowieka w przemysłowy przedmiot, który jest obecnie przetwarzany na produkty medyczne, spożywcze czy medycyny estetycznej. Proces ten będzie się pogłębiał i będzie wytwarzał etyczną i materialną zmianę w której człowiek stanie się ostatecznie produktem tworzonym, zarządzanym i ostatecznie recyclingowanym przez system...
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/przemyslowy_kanibalizm_i,p1620377472
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/przemyslowy_kanibalizm_i,p1620377472
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