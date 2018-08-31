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Dr Steve Pieczenik. DRUGA AMERYKAŃSKA REWOLUCJA.
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74 views • August 31, 2018
Informacje zawarte w tym filmie odnoszą się do trwającej kampanii wyborczej w USA i upublicznienia setek tysięcy maili przez WikiLeaks, które to maile zostały dostarczone przez osoby działające w środowisku wywiadowczym USA, które reprezentuje dr. Steve Pieczenik. Obecnie środowisko wywiadowcze stara się by Hillary Clinton nie została wybrana na prezydenta...
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/dr_steve_pieczenik_druga,p1728058711
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/dr_steve_pieczenik_druga,p1728058711
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