© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Megamiasta 2030 - miejska przyszłość. Tajny materiał szkoleniowy Pentagonu.
Follow
0
Share
Report
4149 views • August 31, 2018
Jak podaje wiele opracowań strategicznych brytyjskiej i amerykańskiej armii oraz plany wdrożenia Agendy 21, większość populacji świata będzie zmuszona do życia w stłoczonych, niebezpiecznych, ogarniętych biedą mega-miastach-państwach.
Więcej w audycji: https://youtu.be/kZjoqhhzlKY
i artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1066415464
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1217241057
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1080752513
Więcej w audycji: https://youtu.be/kZjoqhhzlKY
i artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1066415464
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1217241057
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/globalne_trendy,p1080752513
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.