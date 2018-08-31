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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Nowy Człowiek.
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9787 views • August 31, 2018
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy temat Nowego Człowieka. Wraz z rozwojem nauk związanych z modyfikacją genetyczną rozpoczął się proces modyfikowania, bakterii, roślin i zwierząt, który w przeciągu kolejnych dwóch dekad ma się zakończyć modyfikowaniem genetycznym ludzi. Temat ten jest niezwykle ważny i interesujący ze względu na oficjalne dokumenty, które wyznaczają daty wprowadzenia tego typu ludzi...
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/laboratoria_rozwijaja,p1610789428
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/laboratoria_rozwijaja,p1610789428
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