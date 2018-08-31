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Spotkanie Grupy Bilderberg 2016, Drezno, Niemcy. Nagrania bez komentarza. #2
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15 views • August 31, 2018
W niniejszym materiale zamieszczamy drugą część zdjęć ze spotkania Grupy Bilderberg 2016, odbywającego się w Dreźnie, Niemcy. Materiały publikujemy bez komentarza.
Więcej na temat tegorocznego spotkania w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/grupa_bilderberg_bedzie,p1018158554
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/radoslaw_sikorski_bedzie,p1799272859
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/co_powinienes_wiedziec_o,p11589205
Więcej na temat tegorocznego spotkania w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/grupa_bilderberg_bedzie,p1018158554
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/radoslaw_sikorski_bedzie,p1799272859
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/co_powinienes_wiedziec_o,p11589205
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