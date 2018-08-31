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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Udokumentowane projekty globalistów.
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6916 views • August 31, 2018
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy temat przyszłości zaplanowanej i wdrażanej przez międzynarodowe instytucje działające poza systemem demokratycznym. Informacje te zgromadziliśmy w Bazie Projektów Globalistycznych, która jest zbiorem udokumentowanych, oficjalnych ekonomicznych, politycznych, kulturowych, technologicznych jak i militarnych projektów rozłożonych na kolejne cztery dekady...
Link do bazy: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/baza_udokumentowanych,p2097930879
Link do bazy: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/baza_udokumentowanych,p2097930879
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