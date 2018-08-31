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🔴WE WAIT FOR YAHUSHUA (Jesus) – Prophetic Prayer Of The Bride❗ [2018 video]
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61 views • August 31, 2018
IF you are not waiting, then don't even bother listening, for you won't understand the grief we feel as we occupy until our YAHUSHUA comes again and takes us to the marriage supper of the lamb. If you are not watching and waiting [...]
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https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
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