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🔴YAHUSHUA (Jesus) Was NOT Born December 25, According To Bible❗ [2018 video].
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0 view • August 31, 2018
Sukkot Video made for the praise honor and glory of YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH. Amightywind made this video because so many people think we are saying not to honor the birth of YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH, but this is not true. We mearly mean to say that we do not believe YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH's birthday was on December 25. For a full explanation why we believe YAHUSHUA's birthday was during Sukkot please visit the following link:
http://amightywind.com/jewish/succotlinks.htm
AmightyWind.com
http://amightywind.com/jewish/succotlinks.htm
AmightyWind.com
Keywords
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