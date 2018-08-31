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🔴Prophetic Dream USA Nuked by Russia❗ [2018 video]
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38 views • August 31, 2018
Please help me sound the shofar horn of warning! If your pastors won't listen, then you are held accountable to speak out anyway! I have such a urgency in my spirit!
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AmightyWind.com/elisabeth/starvingbaby.htm
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Thanks for watching!
AmightyWind.com/elisabeth/starvingbaby.htm
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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