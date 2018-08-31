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The Friday Vlog 📷 | DragonCon | College Football | Trump Social Media Rigging
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3 views • August 31, 2018
A very hectic week with the incident in Jacksonville Florida to the passing of John McCain. This week here in Metro-Atlanta we have DragonCon and the opening of the college football season. President Trump stated that he was aware of possible "rigging" of social media algorithms. #DragonCon2018 #CollegeFootball #Jacksonville #MaddenNFL19 #JohnMcCain #PresidentTrump #Facebook #Twitter #Google #SocialMedia
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