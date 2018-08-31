© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴Prophecy 135 GOD Says to Christians Get Circumcized❗ [2017 video]
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 31, 2018
This leap of faith by several men of various ages in the past months has pleased ABBA YAHUVEH GOD. This is the prophecy showing also how pleased HE is with Beloved Prophet Ezra for leading and teaching the men about circumcision.
This rite, practiced before, as some think, by divers races, was appointed by YAHUVEH God to be the special badge of his chosen people, an abiding sign of their consecration to him. It was established as a national ordinance (Genesis 17:10-11).
AmightyWind.com
This rite, practiced before, as some think, by divers races, was appointed by YAHUVEH God to be the special badge of his chosen people, an abiding sign of their consecration to him. It was established as a national ordinance (Genesis 17:10-11).
AmightyWind.com
Keywords
dadbiblegodjesus christmessiahgraceyahushuaprayerprophecyisraeljewishyeshuaexodusblessingssacrificewordspiritdeuteronomyhownumbersbecalvaryleviticuslordabrahammombloodamightywindalmightywindelishevacovenantprotectionabrahamicabrahamic covenantcircumcisioneliyahumashiachelijahshouldelohimfleshadonaielisabethsherriecaringhandmaidenhow alovingmitzvahmitzvot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.