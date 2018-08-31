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Dutch politicians are 'suicided' and 'accidented' in droves now
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238 views • August 31, 2018
In the last couple of weeks two politicians from PVV, our main opposition party, died, one was 'suicided' and one was 'accidented' as we say in The Netherlands. An important representative from VVD, the main power-party (also called the child rape-party) had to step down for fucking and sexual assault -to women. This was what we get from the MSM. What really happened remains hidden in the dark abysses of the Dutch pedo-deep state.
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