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🔴The Prophecy That Youtube Tried To Censor❗ [2018 video]
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187 views • August 31, 2018
YAHUSHUA says to post this prophecy during this Holy Time of Shavuot as a gift and an offering to HIM. How much we love and adore HIM.
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Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy136/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy136/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
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