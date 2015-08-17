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Masywna geoinżynieria nad Warszawą. 17.08.2015
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131 views • August 31, 2018
Niniejszy film jest zapisem geoinżynierii nad Warszawą. Od przynajmniej dekady nad całym zachodnim światem, w tym i nad Polską realizowany jest potężny program geoinżynieryjny. Oficjalnie ma on na celu walkę z globalnym ociepleniem poprzez rozpylanie toksycznych aerozoli na niebie. Objawia się to niebem pokrytym symetrycznymi smugami chemicznymi, które z czasem kondensują się w chmury.
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/geoinzynieria_zmienia,p1859521715
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/geoinzynieria_zmienia,p1859521715
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