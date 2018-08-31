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🔴Illuminati Push To Legalize Pedophilia & Block Trump – Help STOP This Now❗ [2017 video]
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316 views • August 31, 2018
Don't let them legalize pedophilia. Spread the awareness about the pedophile activity, because the only way we can protect these innocent babies from the "untouchable" monsters in high positions is by doing it together.
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Keywords
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