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🔴Prophecy 132 – Israel, I YAHUVEH love you❗ Israel, I YAHUVEH rebuke you❗ [2016]
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"... Oh Yisreal you need an intercessor and HIS NAME is YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH...The signs wonders and miracles are only a fraction of what was recorded there... Oh Yisreal come to ME, I weep for you...."
Elisheva Eliyahu wept on March 7 but YAH had a plan and joined Ephraim and Judah together instead, HALLELUYAH!!
Since then, this ministry of Amightywind has been walking in the fullness of the anointing like never before!
AmightyWind.com
Elisheva Eliyahu wept on March 7 but YAH had a plan and joined Ephraim and Judah together instead, HALLELUYAH!!
Since then, this ministry of Amightywind has been walking in the fullness of the anointing like never before!
AmightyWind.com
Keywords
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