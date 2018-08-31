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🔴PEDOGATE, PIZZAGATE – Beware Of The Dividers❗ [2018 video]
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0 view • August 31, 2018
Will we the people stand united in this Pedogate/Pizzagate cause, or will we divided fall? There is only one way to hang the pedophile elite and that is to be one face, one voice for the tortured and abused children, and get the attention of President Donald Trump and his administration. Let's back him into a corner to where he must speak out, investigate, prosecute, bring the pedophile rings and scandals to an end.
AmightyWind.com
AmightyWind.com
Keywords
trumpabusedonaldprotestclintonpedogatetraffickingweisraeldemonstrationdonald trumpexposedglobalsatanicchild abusehillaryunitedilluminatisatanistspizzagatepedosbillkidnapperspedoamightywindezrakidnappingalmightywindelishevadividedfallelijahstandorsatanistpizzaelisabethkidnappertrafficksystematickindnapperkindnappingdivided we fallsherrie eliyahuunited we standunited we stand or divided we fall
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