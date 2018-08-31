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🔴PEDOGATE Hidden System of Global Pedophilia EXPOSED❗ [2018 video]
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758 views • August 31, 2018
Pedophiles are more prevalent than you think, and they sit in influential positions and commit the worst atrocities imaginable behind the scenes. Don't let them get away with this. Share with as many as possible, because we have to stop this, and we can only do so if we do it together.
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Keywords
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