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🔴Prophecy Vote & Pray This Godly Man Into Senate on 9-26-17❗ [2017 Video]
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0 view • August 31, 2018
This man is so honored by YAHUVEH GOD as he lays everything on the altar of sacrifice time and time again to stand up for morality and holiness!
We pray great blessings on this Holy man of YAH! If you know of any way to contact him please help us get this video to him. We love and appreciate him so much and consider it a great honor that YAHUVEH has blessed this Ministry with a live prophecy supporting him.
AmightyWind.com
We pray great blessings on this Holy man of YAH! If you know of any way to contact him please help us get this video to him. We love and appreciate him so much and consider it a great honor that YAHUVEH has blessed this Ministry with a live prophecy supporting him.
AmightyWind.com
Keywords
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