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Protesty przeciw deprawacji dzieci w szkołach. 30.08.2015
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1 view • August 31, 2018
Niniejszy krótki materiał jest zapisem protestów zorganizowanych przeciwko deprawowaniu dzieci edukacją seksualną, teorią gender i pornografią w szkołach. Program ten jest elementem koordynowanych globalnie zielonych programów ONZ redukcji populacji, których metodologią jest aborcja, pedofilia, ekologia zorientowana na ograniczenie wpływu człowieka na środowisko, i wiele innych...
Więcej w artykułach: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/onz_tresuje_dzieci_by,p1455246782
Więcej w artykułach: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/onz_tresuje_dzieci_by,p1455246782
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