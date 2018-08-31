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Walter Cronkite i Rząd Światowy.
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39 views • August 31, 2018
Film ze spotkania Światowego Stowarzyszenia Federalistów, które odbyło się w 1999 roku w którym jeden z prominentnych członków Walter Cronkite, odbiera za swoje zasługi nagrodę “Norman Cousins Global Governance Award”. W przemówieniu mówi bez ogródek jaki jest cel zachodniej anglo-amerykańskiej demokracji i komu ona służy.
Więcej na ten temat w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/2025_globalny_rzad,p1344853521
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/a_teraz_rzad_swiatowy,p104010580
Więcej na ten temat w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/2025_globalny_rzad,p1344853521
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/a_teraz_rzad_swiatowy,p104010580
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