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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Bilderberg 2015.
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87 views • August 31, 2018
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy spotkanie Grupy Bilderberg 2015 które się odbyło w Telfs-Buchen w Austrii, prezentując nie publikowane dotychczas materiały filmowe. Audycja jest podzielona na dwie części. W pierwszej omawiamy sytuację jaka miała miejsce w Austrii gdzie nagrywaliśmy materiały. W drugiej omawiamy zagadnienia poruszane na spotkaniu Grupy oraz wynikające z nich konsekwencje dla świata.
Więcej w materiałach: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/co_powinienes_wiedziec_o,p11589205
Więcej w materiałach: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/co_powinienes_wiedziec_o,p11589205
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