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🔴Government Tries To Legalize Pedophilia❗ Do Something About It❗ [2017 video]
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172 views • August 31, 2018
Laws on child sexual abuse now make pedophilia perfectly legal in the United States. B4U-ACT is pushing for lowering the age at which children can consent to sex. These developments jeopardize President Trump's agenda for cracking [...]
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Keywords
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