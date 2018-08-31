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🔴FORCE TRUMP TO ACT❗ Children kidnapped, raped, tortured, killed by satanic elite❗ [2017 video]
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0 view • August 31, 2018
FORCE DONALD TRUMP TO ACT! BE THERE March 25 at 11AM to Demonstrate/March on DC - Lafayette Park, Washington DC and FORCE President Donald Trump's attention to the #pizzagate #pedogate investigations/scandals!
http://pizzagate.wiki/Main_Page
http://pizzagate.com / http://pedogate.org
PEACEFUL civil disobedience in the likes of Martin Luther King Jr. What can you do to help the children?
AmightyWind.com
http://pizzagate.wiki/Main_Page
http://pizzagate.com / http://pedogate.org
PEACEFUL civil disobedience in the likes of Martin Luther King Jr. What can you do to help the children?
AmightyWind.com
Keywords
childrenabusegowdyprotestclintonpedogatepedophiliatraffickingocculteliteisraeldemonstrationdonald trumpexposedtrey gowdysataniccultchild abusehillarypedophilesilluminatisatanistspizzagatepedosmarchbilltreyritualkidnapperspedotoamightywindezrakidnappingalmightywindelishevakilledby25theliyahuforceelijahsatanistpizzaelisabethsherrietorturedcultictraffickkidnappedmarch 25nidnapperraped
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