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Medical Kidnapping Robs Young Couple of Two Children
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39 views • August 31, 2018
What's every parent's worst nightmare? The obvious answer is losing a child. Most kinds of kidnapping are illegal and subject to prosecution, but when Child Protective Services is the culprit, the agency has the force of law behind it.
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