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Hard Drives From 9/11/2001 Show $100 MILLION In Criminal Transfers Before Towers Were Destroyed
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200 views • August 31, 2018
Convar has recovered information from 32 computers that support assumptions of dirty doomsday dealings.
Note: A German news video from March 11, 2002 at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-OClX54EFQ reveals that this work was being paid for and overseen by the U.S. Department of Defense. According to this report, over 400 hard disks had been made readable. But the results were being kept secret. A careful Internet search shows no further information on any of this. Why?
Note: A German news video from March 11, 2002 at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-OClX54EFQ reveals that this work was being paid for and overseen by the U.S. Department of Defense. According to this report, over 400 hard disks had been made readable. But the results were being kept secret. A careful Internet search shows no further information on any of this. Why?
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