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🔴#Ourchildrenmatter – 21st April PROTEST at DC Police Department❗ #PEDOGATE [2017 video]
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107 views • August 31, 2018
Key evidence was handed over to the DC Police Department that proves Comet Ping Pong is distributing child porn. What have they done with that evidence over the last 5 months, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. Still no investigation, no one is [...]
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