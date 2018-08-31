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🔴#Ourchildrenmatter – 21st April PROTEST at DC Police Department❗ #PEDOGATE [2017 video]
Book Of Yah 777
Book Of Yah 777
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107 views • August 31, 2018
Key evidence was handed over to the DC Police Department that proves Comet Ping Pong is distributing child porn. What have they done with that evidence over the last 5 months, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. Still no investigation, no one is [...]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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