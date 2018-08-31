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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Wolna sieć?
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1116 views • August 31, 2018
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy zagadnienie wolnej sieci. Czy internet, komputery, telefony, i inne urządzenia komunikacyjne działające w sieci są przejawem wolności świata Zachodniego? Czy rozwój tych systemów komunikacji promuje wolne, demokratyczne społeczeństwa? Na te i inne pytania staramy się odpowiedzieć w tej audycji.
Więcej informacji: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/prism_i_budowa_globalnego,p1898435138
Więcej informacji: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/prism_i_budowa_globalnego,p1898435138
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