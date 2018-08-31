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Geoinżynieria. Cicha wojna.
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386 views • August 31, 2018
Geoinżynieria, czyli programy modyfikacji pogody obecne są na całym świecie od dziesięcioleci. Oficjalnie, choć nie usłyszymy o tym w mediach głównego nurtu mają one na celu walkę z globalnym ociepleniem poprzez rozpylanie chemicznych, toksycznych aerozoli na niebie. ONZ w 2013 roku przyznał, że programy te obejmują całą północną półkulę ziemi, naciskając na rządy by je kontynuowały.
Więcej informacji: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/systemy_kontroli_pogody_do,p541840428
Więcej informacji: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/systemy_kontroli_pogody_do,p541840428
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