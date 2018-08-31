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Inteligentne liczniki energii szpiegują obywateli.
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216 views • August 31, 2018
Powyższy film opisuje podstawowe problemy związane z instalowanymi obecnie na całym świecie "inteligentnymi miernikami energii". Liczenie zużycia prądu jest tylko jedną z dziesiątków funkcji jakie to urządzenie wykonuje.
Więcej w artykule:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/w_kalifornii_inteligentne,p1988930896
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/inteligentna_siec,p787591022
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/raport_inteligentna_siec,p917214323
Więcej w artykule:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/w_kalifornii_inteligentne,p1988930896
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/inteligentna_siec,p787591022
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/raport_inteligentna_siec,p917214323
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