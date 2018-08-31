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Protesty przeciwko nowej ustawie dotyczącej GMO. 24.01.2015
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2 views • August 31, 2018
Niniejszy film jest krótkim reportażem z protestów które odbyły się 24 stycznia 2015 roku przed Pałacem Prezydenckim w Warszawie, przeciwko nowej ustawie dotyczącej GMO. Ustawa ta dopuszcza doświadczenia polowe z roślinami GMO, a uprawy te mają być niszczone po kwitnieniu, co oznacza że pyłki roślin GMO będą mogły się krzyżować z innymi roślinami, prowadząc do wymierania pszczół...
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/protest_przeciwko_ustawie,p1100665154
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/protest_przeciwko_ustawie,p1100665154
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