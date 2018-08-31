© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11 listopada na Rondzie Waszyngtona.
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • August 31, 2018
11 listopada nagraliśmy materiał na rondzie Waszyngtona w Warszawie. Policja zbierała się tam od godziny 15:00 a około godzinę później zaczęły się regularne walki z małymi grupami przemieszczającymi się pomiędzy pochodem spokojnie idącym w kierunku Stadionu Narodowego a Rondem Waszyngtona. Nie piszemy co się tam działo ponieważ nikt nie był w stanie wyjaśnić dokładnie co się dzieje, każdy miał swoją wersję do opowiedzenia i wielu, również z policji, dobrze się bawiło całym zajściem...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.