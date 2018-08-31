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Przeglądarka internetowa Google Chrome przechwytuje wszystkie twoje konwersacje!
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0 view • August 31, 2018
Poprzez wykorzystanie błędów w Google Chrome, witryny internetowe mogą aktywować mikrofon i słuchać twoich wypowiedzi w pobliżu komputera, nawet po tym, jak opuścisz strony. Nawet jeśli nie korzystasz z komputera - rozmowy, spotkania i rozmowy telefoniczne wykonywane w pobliżu komputera mogą być rejestrowane i wykradane.
Więcej na ten temat:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/google_chrome_podsluchuje,p1769361874
Więcej na ten temat:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/google_chrome_podsluchuje,p1769361874
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