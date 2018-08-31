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Homo-bomba i mutacja ludzkiego gatunku.
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1302 views • August 31, 2018
Ślady toksycznych substancji chemicznych zaburzających gospodarkę hormonalną człowieka znajdują się niemalże we wszystkich produktach, począwszy od jedzenia, leków, opakowań, detergentów a skończywszy na ubraniach. Ich wszechobecność prowadzi do głębokich zaburzeń w funkcjonowaniu organizmu oraz do głębokich zmian w zachowaniu i wyglądzie ludzi.
Więcej w artykule: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/homobomba_i_mutacja,p1221588289
Więcej w artykule: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/homobomba_i_mutacja,p1221588289
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