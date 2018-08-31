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Correct interaction between TRUE adult male American Bulldog & TRUE AB pups. TRUE: Form = Function
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13 views • August 31, 2018
This channel promotes TRUE, better education, understanding, training & RESPONSIBLE ownership of ABs &related breeds and topics. We will strive 2protect these wonderful breeds &condemn the current breed politics & money makers-backyard breeders & 'puppy farms'-industries/kennels, &we will put TRUE effort in highlighting the SEVERE consequences &repercussions of incorrect understanding AND breeding of these breeds from both a structural &behavioural perspective, for BOTH K9s &humans.
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