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Nowy Porządek Świata administracji Obamy.
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1395 views • August 31, 2018
W dniu 5 kwietnia 2013 roku na konferencji Export Import Bank w Waszyngtonie Wiceprezydent Joe Biden wzywa do stworzenia "Nowego Porządku Świata". Jest to trzecia z rzędu administracja prezydencka wzywająca do ustanowienia nowego systemu. Przed administracją Obamy to samo wezwanie usłyszeliśmy ze strony G. Busha i G. W. Busha. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vggil5sxcGs&list=UUXO81Y56syzqmZFxCPzQwOA&index=90
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