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Syryjscy rebelianci zapowiadają ataki gazowe i prezentują swój arsenał. PL
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6 views • August 31, 2018
Po filmach prezentujących testy broni chemicznej na królikach rebelianci zaprezentowali kolejny na którym zapowiadają ataki chemiczne. Jest to niezwykle istotne ze względu na ostatni atak gazowy 19 marca w Aleppo, który zabił 16 osób, raniąc około 100.
Atak gazowy w Aleppo: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/rosja_mowi_ze_syryjscy,p1526035964
Testy na królikach: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JH2gVc5QTY&list=UUXO81Y56syzqmZFxCPzQwOA&index=13
Atak gazowy w Aleppo: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/rosja_mowi_ze_syryjscy,p1526035964
Testy na królikach: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JH2gVc5QTY&list=UUXO81Y56syzqmZFxCPzQwOA&index=13
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