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Erik Poltorak ... Advanced Knowledge of the Ancient Sumerians
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140 views • August 31, 2018
Erik Poltorak R.I.P.
The Origins of the Bible and Advanced Knowledge of the Ancient Sumerians (04-21-09)
Erik's main focus of study is looking at the first occurrences of themes, stories and language found in the archaeological record, and then comparing them to the historical record. The consistencies between them may reveal our true history.
http://www.sitchin.com/
http://www.consciouslifeexpo.com/feb-2012-workshops/w-eric-polterak.html
The Origins of the Bible and Advanced Knowledge of the Ancient Sumerians (04-21-09)
Erik's main focus of study is looking at the first occurrences of themes, stories and language found in the archaeological record, and then comparing them to the historical record. The consistencies between them may reveal our true history.
http://www.sitchin.com/
http://www.consciouslifeexpo.com/feb-2012-workshops/w-eric-polterak.html
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