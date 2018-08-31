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Ehrlich i Rząd Światowy.
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36 views • August 31, 2018
Paul Ehrlich komentuje swoją najnowszą pracę zatytułowaną "Czy możliwe jest uniknięcie upadku globalnej cywilizacji?". W tej pracy, popartej przez księcia Karola (przyszłego króla Wielkiej Brytanii) biolodzy Paul R. Ehrlich i jego żona powtarzają swoją, trwającą dekadami mantrę, że jest pewnym, iż wzrost liczby ludności doprowadzi do upadku całej cywilizacji i tylko wspólny, globalny wysiłek na rzecz zmniejszenia płodności może uchronić nas przed katastrofą...
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