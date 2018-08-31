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Dana Loesch: Wes Siler Using Hunting to Push Toxic, Anti-NRA Agenda
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9 views • August 31, 2018
"The only people that I actually see using hunting as an excuse to pollute American politics with a toxic agenda are writers like Wes Siler, because he's actually doing that right here. He's doing exactly what he's accusing the NRA of by leveraging hunting as a way to push anti-NRA progressivism." —Dana Loesch
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