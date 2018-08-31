© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kłamstwa administracji Busha na temat broni masowego rażenia.
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • August 31, 2018
Wraz z szeroką kampanią medialną dotyczącą ataku USA i NATO na Syrię w związku z domniemanym wykorzystaniem i posiadaniem przez Assada broni biologicznej, przypomnieć należy narrację jaka miała miejsce przed atakiem na Iran.
Więcej w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/zbliza_sie_interwencja,p1075651696
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/syryjscy_rebelianci,p1931229759
Więcej w artykułach:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/zbliza_sie_interwencja,p1075651696
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/syryjscy_rebelianci,p1931229759
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.